Cobb Frittata Recipe with Cilantro Cream Sauce Recipes Cobb Frittata Recipe with Cilantro Cream Sauce Erin McKool, owner of START restaurant, offers a unique twist on a Mother's Day brunch dish.

Frittata



Ingredients

2 Medium Eggs, Scrambled

1/4 Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast

1 TBL Diced Red Onion

1 TBL Diced Red Bell Pepper

1 TBL Diced White Mushrooms

2 TBL Chopped Fresh Spinach

1/2 Chopped Bacon

1/4 small avocado- Sliced

2 TBLCherry Tomatoes -Halved

TBL Blue Cheese Crumbles

Dash of Your Favorite Seasoning Salt



Directions



Heat Crepe Pan or small skillet on medium heat. Once it is hot, spray with olive oil or coat with unsalted butter. Pour scrambled eggs into pan, swirl until evenly distributed and add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms spinach and bacon. Bake in oven at 375 for 4 minutes, or cook on the stovetop until eggs are set. Slide frittata onto a plate and garnish with tomatoes, blue cheese, and seasoning salt. Drizzle with cilantro cream sauce. At Start, we fold the frittata in half, but it may also be served open face on a plate!



Cilantro Cream Sauce



Ingredients



1 1/2 Cups Green Tomatillo Salsa

1/4 cup Fresh, Chopped Cilantro

2 Cups Reduced Fat Cream Cheese

1/8 Cup Reduced Fat Sour Cream

1 TBL Fresh Chopped Jalapeño (seeded)

2 tsp Lemon Juice



Directions



Pour Salsa into blender first. Add remaining ingredients. Blend at medium/low until smooth and green!

