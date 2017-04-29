Toffee Apple Pie Cookies Recipes Toffee Apple Pie Cookies

Audrey McGinnis, with the Every Girl Gourmet shares a recipe for toffee apple pie cookies ahead of National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30th.

Oatmeal Apple Pie Cookies by Audrey McGinnis

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks), unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 ½ cup, plus 1 Tbs. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1/3 cup toffee bits

1 large green apple, peeled and chopped

½ tsp. salt

3 cups uncooked oats (instant or old fashion)



Directions:

Heat oven to 375*.

Beat butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a bowl and whisk well. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and mix well. Add toffee bits and apples and mix on low until just combined.

Drop by heaping tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes or until centers are set and sides are beginning to brown. Cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then carefully remove and continue cooling on wire rack.