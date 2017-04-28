Chef Vik Katoch from the Hilton Granite Park in Plano shares a recipe from his new menu.
Carso Spring Peach Salad
1 ea. local peach cut in wedges
1 cup spring greens
¼ cup fresh mint
½ cup baby heirloom tomatoes
¼ cup goat cheese
1.5 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tbsp. olive oil
½ tsp whole grain mustard
1 tsp Texas honey
¼ tsp Salt
¼ tsp black pepper
½ tsp fresh mint
Combine whole grain mustard, lemon juice, honey and whisk slowly pouring in olive oil.
Assemble salad ingredients and drizzle with dressing.
Season with salt & pepper, and finish with finely cut mint on top.
LINK: www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/texas/hilton-dallas-plano-granite-park-DALPGHH/index.html