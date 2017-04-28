Chef Vik Katoch from the Hilton Granite Park in Plano shares a recipe from his new menu.

Carso Spring Peach Salad

1 ea. local peach cut in wedges

1 cup spring greens

¼ cup fresh mint

½ cup baby heirloom tomatoes

¼ cup goat cheese

1.5 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp whole grain mustard

1 tsp Texas honey

¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp fresh mint

Combine whole grain mustard, lemon juice, honey and whisk slowly pouring in olive oil.

Assemble salad ingredients and drizzle with dressing.

Season with salt & pepper, and finish with finely cut mint on top.

