Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
GAPCo Meatballs
[makes 20-124 meatballs]
1 large beaten egg w/ 1 tbsp. of milk
(1) 8oz. can of tomato paste
Mix with spatula
Add
1.5 tbsp. of Oregano
2 tbsp. of Minced Garlic
2.5 tbsp. of Fresh Basil
1.5 tbsp. Kosher Salt
1 tbsp. Black Pepper
¼ tsp. Red Pepper
Mix with Spatula
Add
2.5 lbs. of ground beef
Mix thoroughly with hands
Add
1 ½ cups of bread crumbs
Mix thoroughly with hands
Take a sheet pan, spray with cooking oil
Roll meatballs into golf ball size
Place in oven at 350 deg. for one hour