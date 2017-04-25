Shrimp & Texas Watermelon Salad Recipes Shrimp & Texas Watermelon Salad Chef Gerard Thompson combines two Texas favorites in this recipe from Rough Creek Lodge.



Chef Gerard Thompson combines two Texas favorites in this recipe from Rough Creek Lodge.



Shrimp & Texas Watermelon Salad

Vinaigrette:

1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 Fresh Jalapeno, Seeds Removed and diced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon Fresh Lemon juice

1 tablespoon Burleson honey

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup Fresh sliced mint

1 teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

Whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, mustard, mint, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; slowly whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. Set aside.

Salad:

2 cups Assorted Tomatoes

2 Pounds Texas Watermelon, Diced

4 ounces Paula's "Dallas Mozzarella Cheese Co." feta cheese

1/4 each red onion, halved and thinly sliced

½ Cup Red Quinoa

16 each Large Cocktail Shrimp

Toss the Watermelon, tomato, red onion & quinoa. Divide among 4 plates. Top with cocktail shrimp & feta cheese. Sprinkle vinaigrette over the top. Season with cracked black pepper & sea salt.

LINK: granburywinewalk.com