Chef Gerard Thompson combines two Texas favorites in this recipe from Rough Creek Lodge.
Shrimp & Texas Watermelon Salad
Vinaigrette:
1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 Fresh Jalapeno, Seeds Removed and diced
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon Fresh Lemon juice
1 tablespoon Burleson honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup Fresh sliced mint
1 teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
Whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, mustard, mint, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; slowly whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. Set aside.
Salad:
2 cups Assorted Tomatoes
2 Pounds Texas Watermelon, Diced
4 ounces Paula's "Dallas Mozzarella Cheese Co." feta cheese
1/4 each red onion, halved and thinly sliced
½ Cup Red Quinoa
16 each Large Cocktail Shrimp
Toss the Watermelon, tomato, red onion & quinoa. Divide among 4 plates. Top with cocktail shrimp & feta cheese. Sprinkle vinaigrette over the top. Season with cracked black pepper & sea salt.
