Shrimp & Texas Watermelon Salad

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 25 2017 08:33AM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 10:37AM CDT

Chef Gerard Thompson combines two Texas favorites in this recipe from Rough Creek Lodge.
 

Vinaigrette:
1  tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 Fresh Jalapeno, Seeds Removed and diced
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon Fresh Lemon juice
1  tablespoon Burleson honey
1/2  teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup Fresh sliced mint
1  teaspoon sea salt
¼  teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼  cup olive oil

Whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, mustard, mint, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; slowly whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. Set aside.

Salad:
2  cups Assorted Tomatoes
2 Pounds Texas Watermelon, Diced
4  ounces Paula's "Dallas Mozzarella Cheese Co." feta cheese
1/4  each red onion, halved and thinly sliced
½  Cup Red Quinoa
16 each Large Cocktail Shrimp  

Toss the Watermelon, tomato, red onion & quinoa. Divide among 4 plates. Top with cocktail shrimp & feta cheese. Sprinkle vinaigrette over the top. Season with cracked black pepper & sea salt.

LINK: granburywinewalk.com


