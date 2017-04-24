Dr. Pepper Taco Soup Recipes Dr. Pepper Taco Soup Chef Sarah Penrod returns to Good Day to make something from her new book -- Urban Cowgirl Cookbook.

Dr. Pepper Taco Soup

1.5 lb. Ground Beef

1/2 c. White Onion, Diced

2 14 oz. Cans Tomato Sauce

1 14 oz. Can Corn

1 14 oz. Can Ranch Style Beans (or Kidney Beans)

1 14 oz. Can Diced Tomatoes

1 package Taco Seasoning

1 package Ranch Dressing Mix, Such As Hidden Valley

Cayenne pepper ( to taste)

1 can of Dr. Pepper

1 t. Garlic Salt

Topping Suggestions:

2 c. Freshly Grated Cheddar Cheese

1 Bag Fritos Corn Chips

8 oz. Sour Cream

Pickled Jalapenos or Jalapeno Relish

Freshly Diced Tomato

To begin, brown the hamburger meat in a large stockpot until brown and seared breaking it up into small bite sized pieces. Add the diced white onion and continue to cook 3-5 more minutes allowing the onion to soften.

When it is fully cooked, drain the grease off and return to the stove.

Over medium heat, begin adding the rest of the ingredients besides the toppings. Don't drain any of the cans, just dump them right in. Add the seasonings and Dr. Pepper.

Simmer 20-30 minutes with the lid on letting the flavors blend.

Serve topped with cheese, Frito Chips, and your favorite taco toppers!

LINKS:

www.mommysalts.com

www.sarahpenrod.com