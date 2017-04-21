Spring Asian Salad Recipe Recipes Spring Asian Salad Recipe Chef Eddy Thretipthuangsin from Sai Fine Asian Bistro shares Spring Asian Salad Recipe:

SPRING ASIAN SALAD WITH LOBSTER WONTON



INGREDIENTS

1 package spring mix greens

1 each Asian pear

¼ cup Yuzu vinaigrette (recipe below)

4 each Shrimp wonton (recipe below)

YUZU VINAIGRETTE

INGREDIENTS

1 small shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 small clove garlic, minced (about 1/2 teaspoon)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoon Yuzu juice

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine shallot, garlic, mustard, vinegar, and Yuzu in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in olive oil. Alternatively, place all ingredients in a tightly sealing jar, seal, and shake vigorously until emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Vinaigrette will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.



FOR SHRIMP WONTON

INGREDIENTS

1 package Wonton skins

1 cup cooked shrimp (chopped)

½ cup cream cheese

¼ cup Mascarpone cheese

1 teaspoon fines herbs (parsley, tarragon, chive)

¼ cup unsalted butter

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine chopped shrimp, cream cheese, mascarpone cheese and herbs in a mixing bowl, make sure all of ingredients are mix well together then season with salt and pepper. Form the shrimp mixture in to a nickel size ball and place them in the center of wonton skin, use another wonton skin to put it on top and seal it with egg yolk or water. Make sure the wonton skin is sealed well. It's a same method if you're making a ravioli. Keep it refrigerated.

To cook the shrimp wonton, you can either steam or pan fry them.



