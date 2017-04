National Cheddar Fries Day at Snuffer's Recipes National Cheddar Fries Day at Snuffer's Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar is celebrating National Cheddar Fries Day.

Snuffer's Cheddar Fries:

Hand Cut 1 lb of Idaho potatoes.

Lightly salt and fry until crispy.

Place fries in an oven-safe dish.

Add a layer Aged Wisconsin hand grated cheese (approx. 11 oz).

Melt Cheese in oven.

Add an oz. of freshly cooked crumbled bacon, one oz. of jalapeno slices and one oz. of chopped green onions.

Serve with housemade Ranch dressing for dipping

Click here for a list of restaurant locations.