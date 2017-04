Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks Steakhouse stops by Good Day to make some adventurous sliders. He's also promoting a golf tournament that benefits Team Connor Childhood Cancer Foundation.



Sliders with Topping Options

2 ½ oz Slider Patties, ground chuck 80/20 mix

Parchment Paper

Salt & Pepper

Bread Buns (Special Slider Buns, Kings Hawaiian Rolls, Pretzel Rolls etc.)

Adventurous Toppings:

Hardwood Smoked Bacon

Cole Slaw

Jalapenos, pickled or fresh sliced

Spicy Brown Mustard

Pickled Onions

Siracha

Grilled or Caramelized Onions

Horseradish Cream

Grilled or Roasted Peppers

Olive Tapenade

Blue Cheese & Garlic

Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade

Sliced Avocados or Guacamole

Assorted Sliced Cheeses (not American)

Baby Leaves of Arugula

Heirloom Tomatoes

Flavored Pickles



Horseradish Cream

½ cup Strong Prepared Horseradish, well drained

½ cup Sour Cream

½ cup Mayonnaise

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

2 shakes Tabasco

1 tsp Worstershire Sauce

Combine all ingredients together in a small bowl. Refrigerate till service.

LINK: teamconnor.org