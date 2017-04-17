Chef Junior Borges from The Joule makes a shaved cauliflower salad with pistachios, golden raisins, lemon and olive oil.
Shaved Cauliflower Salad
3oz shaved white cauliflower
1.5 oz shaved purple cauliflower
1.5 oz shaved orange cauliflower
1 oz toasted pistachios
1 oz plumped golden raisins
2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
.5 oz extra virgin olive oil
dash of red chili flakes
dash of chives
salt to taste
Thinly shave the cauliflower on a mandolin, toss with lemon juice and lightly season with salt, let the cauliflower macerated for a few minutes. Toss in the toasted pistachios, plumped golden raisins, and chili flakes. Drizzle in the EVOO, taste and adjust the seasoning. Garnish with chives.
