Shaved Cauliflower Salad Recipes Shaved Cauliflower Salad Chef Junior Borges from The Joule makes a shaved cauliflower salad with pistachios, golden raisins, lemon and olive oil.



Chef Junior Borges from The Joule makes a shaved cauliflower salad with pistachios, golden raisins, lemon and olive oil.



Shaved Cauliflower Salad

3oz shaved white cauliflower

1.5 oz shaved purple cauliflower

1.5 oz shaved orange cauliflower

1 oz toasted pistachios

1 oz plumped golden raisins

2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

.5 oz extra virgin olive oil

dash of red chili flakes

dash of chives

salt to taste

Thinly shave the cauliflower on a mandolin, toss with lemon juice and lightly season with salt, let the cauliflower macerated for a few minutes. Toss in the toasted pistachios, plumped golden raisins, and chili flakes. Drizzle in the EVOO, taste and adjust the seasoning. Garnish with chives.

LINKS:

www.thejouledallas.com

www.eventbrite.com/e/culturemap-tastemaker-awards-dallas-tickets-32283263109