Chef Daniele Puleo from CiboDivino Marketplace is bringing a taste of Italy to North Texas. He whips up some spring pasta for the folks on Good Day.



Fusilli Mazaresi

1 lb fusilli pasta

1/2 lb cherry tomatoes

3/4 lb medium size shrimp

1 medium size zucchini

1 burrata

1 tbs unsalted butter

1/2 cup basil pesto

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

For the pasta: Bring water to a boil and pour in fusilli. Stir well and after about five minutes add one tablespoon of sea salt. Cook fusilli for a total of nine minutes. This is the same amount of time it will take to make the sauce.

For the sauce: In a large pan on a medium heat pour EVOO and butter and heat for one minute. Add zucchini and cherry tomatoes, raise the heat to medium high and simmer for about three to four minutes, stirring occasionally. When hot, add the shrimp simmering for an extra two minutes before splashing the wine; salt and pepper the mixture and simmer for a few minutes to let the alcohol evaporate. Remove from heat and finish with the fresh basil pesto. Add the sauce to the pasta pot already drained and mix the fusilli together with the sauce.

After plating the pasta shred some burrata on top and serve immediately.

