Barry Loften from Black Walnut Cafe joins Good Day to make eggs benedict. He shares the recipe for a citrus hollandaise sauce that's perfect for Easter.



Citrus-Cayenne Hollandaise

4 egg yolks

2 Tablespoons water

2 Tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1Ž4 lb (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch salt

1 pinch white pepper

Fill a medium saucepan with approximately 1" of water, and bring to a simmer on the stove.

Choose a stainless-steel bowl that will fit on top of the saucepan without touching the top of the water.

Off the stove, whisk the egg yolks, water, and lemon juice together until the mixture turns pale yellow, thickens, and doubles in volume.

Place the bowl over the saucepan and continue to whisk rapidly. Take your time, and let the egg mixture heat slowly. If the eggs get too hot too quickly they will begin to scramble. TIP: When the bowl is sitting on top of the saucepan, if the edge of the bowl is too hot to touch with your bare hand, the water is too hot.

Slowly drizzle the melted butter into the egg mixture and continue whisking until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. TIP: A squeeze bottle or a poultry baster is a great way to control how quickly the butter is added to the egg mixture.

Remove from the heat, whisk in cayenne, salt, and white pepper - adjust spices and add additional lemon juice to fit your personal preferences. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot until ready to use. TIP: A thermos works great for keeping hollandaise at just the right temperature.

When it's time to serve, if the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water.

Serves 4.

LINK: blackwalnutcafe.com