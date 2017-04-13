Goat Cheese & Garlic Deviled Eggs

Chef Janice Provost with Parigi returns to Good Day to make deviled eggs with a gourmet twist. She's also promoting the famed Lee Park Pooch Parade.
Deviled Eggs Stuffed with Goat's Cheese and Olive Oil Poached Garlic
6 Eggs, cold from the fridge
3 T. Goat's Cheese
3 T. Mayo
Salt and Pepper
1 Cup Olive Oil for Poaching Garlic
5 Garlic Cloves, peeled (I would probably poach more cloves, and use the garlic for other things, and the oil will have a delicious garlic-y flavor that will be delightful on pasta of salad dressings)
Equipment:
Medium Sauce Pan with lid
Strainer
Bowl for Ice Bath
Knife and Cutting Board
Small Pan for poaching garlic
Small Mixing Bowl
Cheese Grater
Plastic Bag or Pastry Bag
Plate for Finished Eggs
LINKS:
www.parigidallas.com
www.uptowndallas.net/event/easter-lee-park/