Head baker Maria Zwicklbauer from SusieCakes joins Good Day to make an Easter dessert.



Lemon Curd Cake

Equipment: medium pot, heatproof spatula, whisk, 9x9 baking dish

Shelf Life: 7 days

Yields 4 cups

3/4 cup Lemon Juice

1/2 cup 2 Tbl. Unsalted Butter

1/2 cup Granulated sugar

10 each Egg yolks

1/2 cup Granulated sugar

In a medium size pot over moderately high heat, melt together lemon juice and butter. Stir occasionally until butter is melted.

Add the first amount of granulated sugar, heat until dissolved.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the egg yolks and the second amount of granulated sugar and whisk until smooth.

Slowly stream in the hot lemon juice into the egg mixture whisking vigorously to avoid eggs from curdling and then transfer back to the pot and put over moderate heat.

Cook the curd until you see the first few bubbles break the surface, stirring constantly with a heatproof spatula, making sure to continuously scrape the bottom of the pot. Whisking occasionally to keep smooth.

Immediately pour the curd into a 9x9 baking dish and press plastic wrap snugly against the surface. Refrigerate for several hours or preferably overnight before use.

When ready to use, scoop a cup of curd in between layers of cake and spread smooth to an inch short of the outer edge to avoid curd from seeping out. Repeat until the desired amount of layers are met and frost with your favorite Buttercream icing on the outside of the cake.

Enjoy cake at room temperature!



You can also use this lemon curd for:

As filling in a tart shell to make a lemon tart, you can also then add fruit on top.

On top of a shortbread crust to make lemon bars

Folded into muffin batter before baking

As a cheesecake topping

To fill in thumbprint cookies

To flavor buttercream frosting

