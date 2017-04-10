Plant-based Creamy Pasta Recipes Plant-based Creamy Pasta Cara Brotman and Markus Rothkranz show you how to make a zucchini pasta with a cream sauce that has a nut base. Their cookbook "Love on a Plate" features healthier, plant-based recipes.



Plant-based Creamy Pasta

Pasta:

2 zucchinis

1 teaspoon olive oil

Pinch salt

Peel zucchini and thinly slice on mandolin linguini style. Put dry pasta into a bowl and drizzle oil and salt on top. Stir up pasta by hand, suring oil and salt are evenly coating zucchini then set aside for 45 minutes. Make cream sauce.

Cream Sauce:

1 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup soaked cashews

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Bragg Amino Acid liquid

1/2 plus 2 tablespoons good water

Add all ingredients but the last one to blender. Add 2/3 cup of the water and blend on high until smooth. Add remaining water to blend for 2 seconds. Pour over Pasta

Serving Suggestions: top with minced garlic, fresh parsley, ground pepper, nutritional yeast and truffle or olive oil.

LINK: www.RevolutionaryCookbook.com