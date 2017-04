Chef Brian Johnson from Central Market shares the recipe for an Easter dish with a twist.



Dijon Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries and Pecans

1/2 # Brussels Sprouts, shaved

2 cups Pecan Pieces, Toasted

1 cup Parmesan, grated

1 bunch Parsley, chopped

1 cup Cranberries dries



Dijon Vinaigrette

1cup Sherry Vinegar

2cups Olive Oil

½ cup Dijon Mustard

1/3 cup Lemon Juice, fresh

1 bunch Parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and taste for seasoning.