Executive chef Suki Otsuki from Mudhen Meat and Greens (at the Dallas Farmer's Market) joins Good Day to make a delicious veggie dip.
Beet Muhummara
1lb Red beets, roasted
1 1/2C soaked/Dehydrated almonds
1 cup sliced scallion
2 cloves garlic
1T cumin
2T pomegranite molasses (or can sub honey)
1T fresh lemon juice
1/3 Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients except oil in a food processer until it turns into a paste. Slowly stream in olive oil until mixture is smooth.
