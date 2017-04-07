Executive chef Suki Otsuki from Mudhen Meat and Greens (at the Dallas Farmer's Market) joins Good Day to make a delicious veggie dip.



Beet Muhummara

1lb Red beets, roasted

1 1/2C soaked/Dehydrated almonds

1 cup sliced scallion

2 cloves garlic

1T cumin

2T pomegranite molasses (or can sub honey)

1T fresh lemon juice

1/3 Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except oil in a food processer until it turns into a paste. Slowly stream in olive oil until mixture is smooth.

LINK: www.mudheninthe.net