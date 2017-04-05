Chef Chad Hauser from Cafe Momentum joins Good Day to make a savory soup.



Turnip Miso Soup

2 T White Miso Paste

2 T Unsalted Butter

1 Small Yellow Onion, diced

2 t Ginger, grated

1 lb Turnips (preferably Hakurei), diced

¾ lb Russet Potatoes, peeled and diced

1 t Honey

In a small bowl stir together the miso paste with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Set aside.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté, stirring often, until tender and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Stir in the ginger, turnips, potato and honey. Continue to cook for about 1 minute longer. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the turnips and potato are tender, about 8-10 minutes.

Transfer the soup to a high-speed blender and add the miso/butter mixture. Blend on high until smooth and creamy. Return the soup to the pot and add additional water if the soup seems too thick.

