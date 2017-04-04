Dr. Sue Hubbard says you should feel good about eating chocolate. She joins Good Day to make a dark chocolate treat with health benefits.



Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle

8 oz bittersweet chocolate (Valrhona, Callebaut)

6 oz heavy cream

2 tablespoons Frangelico, optional

1/2 teaspoon good vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon sea salt

6 oz hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

Chop the chocolate into fine pieces. Place in a glass bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until just simmering. Pour warm cream over chocolate and allow to stand for about 2 minutes. Once chocolate softens, sea salt and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Add Frangelico last. Stir until completely mixed. Pour onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment and allow to cool at room temperature at least 4 hours. Ganache may be refrigerated if the kitchen is warm or time is short.

Place chopped hazelnuts in a shallow dish or rimmed plate. Using a spoon, scoop mounds of ganache and roll into balls by hand. Roll in topping until completely covered. Allow to firm at room temp for 30 minutes or may place in frig for 10 minutes to firm.

Note: Small scoops of ganache provide a more equal ratio of ganache to topping.

Serve and enjoy! May be kept in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

LINK: www.notiedinner.org