Chicken Yakitori Banh Mi Recipes Chicken Yakitori Banh Mi Chef Uno Immanivong returns to Good Day to make a dish that's perfect for picnics with an Asian flavor.



Grilled Chicken Skewer

2 pounds boneless chicken thighs, sliced into 1/2" cubes

2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoon melted butter

Soak wooden skewers in water before adding chicken. Add 8-10 pieces of chicken per skewer. Season with salt, pepper and melted butter. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour. Heat grill or cast iron skillet to medium high heat and grill 3 minutes per side until edges become slightly charred. Remove from grill, drizzle with tare sauce and allow to rest for 5 minutes before assembling.



Tare Sauce

3 cups chicken broth

2 envelopes gelatin

1/2 cup sake

1/2 cup mirin

1 cup soy sauce

1/3 pound bacon

1/3 cup honey

2 tablespoons ginger, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons garlic, roughly chopped

1/2 pound dry shiitake mushrooms

In a medium saucepan, mix room temperature chicken broth and gelatin until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Heat broth to medium-high temperature, add remaining ingredients, bring to boil and then simmer for 2 hours. Turn off sauce, allow to cool and strain. Store in airtight container until ready to use. Tare is good for 30 days.



Pickled Carrots and Daikon

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into thick matchsticks

1 pound daikons, each no larger than 2 inches in diameter, peeled and cut into thick matchsticks

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 1/4 cups distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup lukewarm water

In a bowl, toss together the carrots, daikon, vinegar, sugar and salt and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.daikon, vinegar, sugar and salt and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.



Chicken Yakitori Banh Mi

1 petit baguette roll or a 7-inch section cut from a regular length baguette

1 tablespoon Sriracha mayonnaise (1 part Sriracha to 4 parts mayo, mix well)

1 romaine lettuce, ribbed removed

2 thinly sliced English cucumber

4 ounces grilled chicken

3 cilantro sprigs

1 stem green onion, green part, cut the length of the bread

2 tablespoons pickled carrots and daikon

4 thin jalapeño pepper slices

1 tablespoon tare sauce

Slit the bread lengthwise and crisp up in a toaster oven preheated to 325ºF or toast in a sauté pan. Generously spread the inside with Sriracha mayonnaise. Start from the bottom portion of bread to layer in the remaining ingredients and drizzle tare sauce to finish. Close the sandwich, cut it in half crosswise for easy eating.

LINKS:

chinochinatown.com

legacyfoodhall.com