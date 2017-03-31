The folks at Market Street stop by Good Day to show you how to make healthy chow mein with zucchini noodles.



Healthy Chow Mein

1 pack Veggie Noodle Zucchini

1 cup celery, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded green cabbage

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

2 T toasted sesame oil

4 T coconut aminos

1 t coconut sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 t ginger, grated

Optional toppings:

Chopped cilantro

Chopped peanuts

Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery, cabbage and carrots. Cook 5 minutes.

Whisk ingredients for sauce in a small bowl. Pour sauce into skillet and stir. Cook 3 minutes.

Add scallions and zucchini noodles. Stir again. Cook 4-5 minutes longer. Finish with sesame seeds and cilantro.

LINK: www.marketstreetunited.com