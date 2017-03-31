The folks at Market Street stop by Good Day to show you how to make healthy chow mein with zucchini noodles.
Healthy Chow Mein
1 pack Veggie Noodle Zucchini
1 cup celery, thinly sliced
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup shredded green cabbage
1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced
2 T toasted sesame oil
4 T coconut aminos
1 t coconut sugar
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 t ginger, grated
Optional toppings:
Chopped cilantro
Chopped peanuts
Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery, cabbage and carrots. Cook 5 minutes.
Whisk ingredients for sauce in a small bowl. Pour sauce into skillet and stir. Cook 3 minutes.
Add scallions and zucchini noodles. Stir again. Cook 4-5 minutes longer. Finish with sesame seeds and cilantro.