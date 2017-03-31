Seared Scallops with Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

Chef Jason Howard from Bonefish Grill shows you how to put a spin on a classic seafood dish.



Seared Scallops

½ cup Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

10 each Scallops, large (10-12 pieces per pound)

2 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place a medium sized, oven-safe sauté pan over medium high heat. Season Scallops with Sea Salt and Black Pepper. Add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to sauté pan. Sear the Scallops on both sides until caramelized, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer Scallops to the plate and pour Lime Tomato Garlic sauce on top. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and rice.



Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

½ cup Fresh Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Dry White Wine

Juice from 2 Lemons

Juice from 2 limes

4 TBSP Garlic, minced

4 TBSP Sugar, granulated

½ cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Sea Salt

4 TBSP Butter, cut into Cubes

Warm saucepan over medium high heat. Place Fresh Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Garlic, and Sugar in the saucepan. Simmer ingredients 5-6 minutes while stirring. The mixture will reduce by half. Add Heavy Cream and Sea salt. Bring back to a simmer and reduce until sauce begins to thicken. Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking. Mix until fully combined. Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over the scallops.