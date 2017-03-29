Chef Jason Ferraro from Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen stops by Good Day to make a tasty salad.
Ancient Grains Salad
Farro, Cooked 2 oz
Red Quinoa, Cooked 2 oz
White Quinoa, Cooked 2 oz
Chicken Breast, Grilled, Sliced 6 oz
Dried Golden Raisin 0.5 oz
Dried Cranberry 0.5 oz
Toasted Seeds 1 TBSP
Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette 3 oz
Picked Parsley Leaves 1.5 g
Picked Cilantro Leaves 1.5 g
Pickled Fresno 1 oz
Puffed Sorghum 2 TBSP
Green Onion, bias cut 20 g
Salt & Pepper
Combine everything together in a bowl except the puffed sorghum and mix, season with salt and pepper, lay salad down on a plate and top with puffed sorghum.
Toasted Seeds
White Sesame Seed 1 oz
Black Sesame Seed 1 oz
Caraway Seed 1 oz
Celery Seed 1 oz
Cumin Seed 1 oz
Brown or Yellow Mustard Seed 1 oz
Fennel Seed 1 oz
Green Pumpkin Seed 2 oz
Sunflower Seed 2 oz
Combine all together and gently toast in a pan, pour out onto a 1/2 sheet tray to cool. Once cooled transfer to a deli cup, date label, cover.
Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette
Orange Juice 1 Cup
Lemon Juice 1 Cup
Lime Juice 1 Cup
Ginger 4 oz
Combine all juices together in a pot and deduce by half
Add together in a blender:
Red Wine Vinegar 2 Cups
Sugar 1 Cups
Honey 1 Cups
Fresh Thyme 1 tea
Salt 2 tea
Pepper 2 tea
Dijon 1 TBSP
Slowly blend with Canola Oil 2 Cups
Puffed Sorghum
Popping Sorghum 4 TBSP
Canola Oil 1 TBSP
Salt Pinch
In a heavy duty pot with a lid add the canola oil and heat up. Add Popping Sorghum and cover with a lid. Once you hear the Sorghum start popping turn the heat down a little.
When the Sorghum stops popping, take the lid off, season with salt and pour out onto a tray to cool.
LINK: www.sugarbacon.com