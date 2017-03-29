Ancient Grains Salad Recipes Ancient Grains Salad Chef Jason Ferraro from Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen stops by Good Day to make a tasty salad.

Ancient Grains Salad

Farro, Cooked 2 oz

Red Quinoa, Cooked 2 oz

White Quinoa, Cooked 2 oz

Chicken Breast, Grilled, Sliced 6 oz

Dried Golden Raisin 0.5 oz

Dried Cranberry 0.5 oz

Toasted Seeds 1 TBSP

Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette 3 oz

Picked Parsley Leaves 1.5 g

Picked Cilantro Leaves 1.5 g

Pickled Fresno 1 oz

Puffed Sorghum 2 TBSP

Green Onion, bias cut 20 g

Salt & Pepper

Combine everything together in a bowl except the puffed sorghum and mix, season with salt and pepper, lay salad down on a plate and top with puffed sorghum.



Toasted Seeds

White Sesame Seed 1 oz

Black Sesame Seed 1 oz

Caraway Seed 1 oz

Celery Seed 1 oz

Cumin Seed 1 oz

Brown or Yellow Mustard Seed 1 oz

Fennel Seed 1 oz

Green Pumpkin Seed 2 oz

Sunflower Seed 2 oz

Combine all together and gently toast in a pan, pour out onto a 1/2 sheet tray to cool. Once cooled transfer to a deli cup, date label, cover.



Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette

Orange Juice 1 Cup

Lemon Juice 1 Cup

Lime Juice 1 Cup

Ginger 4 oz

Combine all juices together in a pot and deduce by half

Add together in a blender:

Red Wine Vinegar 2 Cups

Sugar 1 Cups

Honey 1 Cups

Fresh Thyme 1 tea

Salt 2 tea

Pepper 2 tea

Dijon 1 TBSP

Slowly blend with Canola Oil 2 Cups



Puffed Sorghum

Popping Sorghum 4 TBSP

Canola Oil 1 TBSP

Salt Pinch

In a heavy duty pot with a lid add the canola oil and heat up. Add Popping Sorghum and cover with a lid. Once you hear the Sorghum start popping turn the heat down a little.

When the Sorghum stops popping, take the lid off, season with salt and pour out onto a tray to cool.

