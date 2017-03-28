Whiskey Apple Pulled Pork Recipes Whiskey Apple Pulled Pork Chef Chad Kelley from Bumbershoot BBQ stops by Good Day to share the recipe for mouth-watering pulled pork. His new restaurant opens next month in Argyle.

Whiskey Apple Pulled Pork

1 x 8 lb Pork Butt (bone in or out)

1 x Recipe Whiskey-Apple Injection

2 Onions, Sliced 1/8" Thick

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Black Pepper, Table Grind

Tools Needed:

Roasting Pan

Meat Injection Needle

Pre-heat your oven to 350.

Using the meat needle, inject ¾ of the apple puree into each side of the pork butt. Rub the remaining ¼ batch of apple puree onto the pork butt. Season with the kosher salt & black pepper.

Place the sliced onions in the center of the roasting pan. Place the pork butt on top of the onions. This will help keep the pork butt from sticking to the bottom of the pan. If you have a roasting rack, you can also use that.

Cover with aluminum foil and place into heated 350 oven. Immediately turn the oven down to 275 and cook for 4 hours. After 4 hours, remove the foil and turn the oven up to 350 again.

Cook until the pork skin becomes a deep dark brown. Remove from the oven and let sit on a counter for 30 minutes before trying to shred the meat.

Transfer the pork butt to a cutting board, reserving the onions and any jus left in the pan. Using 2 forks "pull" the meat apart. Taste the pork for seasoning and add salt as necessary, and to your taste. Drizzle in the remaining pork jus and as much, or little of the roasted onions as you desire.

Use the pulled pork to make tacos, sandwiches, nachos… whatever you can think of.



Whiskey Apple Injection

2 Cups Sliced Fuji Apples

1/2 Cup Whiskey

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

**Puree everything in a blender

