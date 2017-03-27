Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe Recipes Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe Chef Tim Love returns to Good Day to share a recipe as he gets ready for the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival.



Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe

16oz Tagliatelle pasta

Cracked black pepper TT

8oz micro-planed parmesan

4oz butter

Add pasta to hot boiling salted water.

In a mixing bowl, add micro parmesan, grind fresh pepper and butter. Once pasta floats, add it to bowl with a little pasta water.

Toss pasta while adding parmesan cheese, working the cheese and butter together.

Top with parmesan to serve in a hot bowl.

LINK: cheftimlove.com