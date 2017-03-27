Chef Tim Love returns to Good Day to share a recipe as he gets ready for the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival.
Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe
16oz Tagliatelle pasta
Cracked black pepper TT
8oz micro-planed parmesan
4oz butter
Add pasta to hot boiling salted water.
In a mixing bowl, add micro parmesan, grind fresh pepper and butter. Once pasta floats, add it to bowl with a little pasta water.
Toss pasta while adding parmesan cheese, working the cheese and butter together.
Top with parmesan to serve in a hot bowl.
LINK: cheftimlove.com