Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe

Chef Tim Love returns to Good Day to share a recipe as he gets ready for the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival.
 

Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe

16oz Tagliatelle pasta
Cracked black pepper TT
8oz micro-planed parmesan
4oz butter

Add pasta to hot boiling salted water.

In a mixing bowl, add micro parmesan, grind fresh pepper and butter. Once pasta floats, add it to bowl with a little pasta water.

Toss pasta while adding parmesan cheese, working the cheese and butter together.

Top with parmesan to serve in a hot bowl.

LINK: cheftimlove.com


