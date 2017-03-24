Top Knot Chef Angela Hernandez is working with Chef Jesse Houston of Jackson, Miss. to create a unique menu featured one night only. The Uncommon Ramen event is Monday at 5 p.m.
Spicy Kimchi Ramen
2 nori sheets
Charred negi (green onions) oil
Soft egg
1 oz. enoki mushroom
1 oz. Store bought kimchi
1 packet instant ramen
1 oz. sriracha sauce
Cook the instant ramen according to directions. Place noodle soup into a bowl and add a tablespoon of the charred negi oil, sriracha to taste, and garnish with the rest of the ingredients.
Charred Negi Oil
1 bunch green onion
1/2 cup sesame oil
Kosher salt
Over a hot grill or cast iron pan char the green onion until black and cool. Chop very fine and mix with sesame oil. Season with salt to taste.
Soft egg
1 organic large brown egg
water
1/2 cup Kosher salt
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
Bring a medium pot of water to a soft rolling boil and add 1/2 cup of kosher salt and 1/2 a cup of vinegar (this will help soften the shell of the egg and make it easier to peel). Gently drop the egg into the water and set a timer for 6 minutes. After 6 minutes, immediately shock the eggs in an ice bath to stop them from cooking. Peel and cut in half.
