Spicy Kimchi Ramen

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

2 nori sheets

Charred negi (green onions) oil

Soft egg

1 oz. enoki mushroom

1 oz. Store bought kimchi

1 packet instant ramen

1 oz. sriracha sauce

Cook the instant ramen according to directions. Place noodle soup into a bowl and add a tablespoon of the charred negi oil, sriracha to taste, and garnish with the rest of the ingredients.



Charred Negi Oil

1 bunch green onion

1/2 cup sesame oil

Kosher salt

Over a hot grill or cast iron pan char the green onion until black and cool. Chop very fine and mix with sesame oil. Season with salt to taste.



Soft egg

1 organic large brown egg

water

1/2 cup Kosher salt

1/2 cup distilled white vinegar

Bring a medium pot of water to a soft rolling boil and add 1/2 cup of kosher salt and 1/2 a cup of vinegar (this will help soften the shell of the egg and make it easier to peel). Gently drop the egg into the water and set a timer for 6 minutes. After 6 minutes, immediately shock the eggs in an ice bath to stop them from cooking. Peel and cut in half.

LINK: topknotdallas.com