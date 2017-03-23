Who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? Chef Tom Fleming from Crossroads Diner stops by Good Day to make a smoked salmon and poached egg salad.



Smoked Salmon, Poached Egg & Baby Greens Salad

10 oz smoked salmon

6 oz baby greens salad

½ cup shaved manchego cheese

2 t pesto

4 oz pickled red onions

4 Roma tomatoes sliced and roasted

Simple vinaigrette: 1/2 c red wine vinegar 1 t Dijon mustard and 2 cups canola oil part

4 whole large eggs

1 oz white vinegar to poach

Salt and pepper

Place 4 cups water in a shallow pot and add 2 oz white vinegar. Bring to simmer to poach eggs.

Using a vegetable peeler, shave manchego cheese and reserve in a container. Slice Roma tomatoes in half and season with pesto and salt and pepper. Place on cookie sheet and roast until tender under oven broiler and keep warm.

Make a simple vinaigrette by combining 1 part red wine vinegar and 2 parts canola oil with Dijon mustard and salt and pepper. Toss salad with vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper.

Place on plate and top with poached egg, gravlox, roasted tomato, and cheese and red onions.