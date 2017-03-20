Spinach and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipes Spinach and Goat Cheese Ravioli Scott Jones from Food Hugs Kitchen helps us celebrate National Ravioli Day with the recipe for spinach and goat cheese ravioli.



Spinach and Goat Cheese Ravioli

6 ounces goat cheese

¼ cup ricotta

1 lb spinach - blanched, squeezed dry in a kitchen towel and chopped

1 yellow onion

24 wonton wrappers

Egg wash - one egg beaten with one tablespoon cold water.

In a saute pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Once hot add the onions. Allow onions to cook undisturbed for about 5 minutes to allow for caramelization. Stir and allow another 5 minutes. Repeat this process until onions are a nice caramel color. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

In a mixing bowl, combine the goat cheese, ricotta, spinach, caramelized onions. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add egg and combine thoroughly.

To assemble: Lay one wonton wrapper out on work surface. Place two tablespoons spinach mixture in the middle of the wonton wrapper. Using a pastry brush or your fingers, brush the egg wash along the border of the wonton wrapper. Place another wonton wrapper on top and gently seal the wrappers together with your fingers. Set aside and repeat the process until you have made all of the ravioli.

To cook: Add the ravioli one at a time to salted boiling water. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and top with your favorite sauce. I love a rich alfredo (recipe follows ) or a pink sauce that can be made with a store-bought marinara with a little bit of heavy cream added.



Alfredo Sauce

1 Stick unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

In a saucepan, bring the butter and cream to a simmer. Once butter is melted and cream is hot but not boiling, add parmesan cheese, salt and black pepper. Serve over your ravioli

LINK: www.foodhugskitchen.com

