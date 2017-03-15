Avocado Toast for 4

Chef Aaron Staudenmaier from Lovers Seafood Market stops by Good Day to make avocado toast for four.



Avocado Toast

4 slices seeded wheat bread, sliced 1/2" thick

2 avocados, peeled and seeded

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces poblano pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and diced

2 ounces corn kernels, grilled

2 ounces red onion, julienned, pickled

1 tablespoon cilantro, rough chop

1 ounce pepitas, toasted

½ ounce cotija cheese, ground

Toast bread to medium crispy.

In a small bowl, combine avocado, lime juice, and salt. Mix until combined but do not over mix. Avocado chunks are desirable here.

Using a small spreader or spoon, coat one side of each piece of toast with avocado mix.

In a separate bowl, combine roasted poblanos, charred corn, pickled onion, pepitas, and cilantro then mix well. Season with additional salt if desired.

Top the coated pieces of toast with the vegetable salad, evenly distributing colors and textures.

Cut each piece in half, garnish with a sprinkle of cotija cheese, then plate and serve.