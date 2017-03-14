Delicious Sauces Recipes Delicious Sauces Audrey McGinnis from Every Girl Gourmet stops by Good Day to make some delicious sauces that will help you kick up dinner.



Spinach Walnut Pesto

3 cups, packed, fresh spinach leaves

3 large garlic cloves

1/3 cup lightly toasted walnuts

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Additional olive oil for storage

Place the spinach leaves and garlic in a food processor or blender, and mix well.

Add the walnuts, and continue to blend until the walnuts are finely ground.

Keep the machine running as you drizzle in the olive oil. When you have a smooth paste, transfer to a bowl, and stir in the Parmesan. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

If you are not going to use the pesto right away, place in a container that has a tight-fitting lid. Smooth out the top surface of the pesto, and pour on enough olive oil to cover it completely. This creates an air-proof seal that helps preserve it well. Cover tightly and store in the refrigerator.

Can also be stored in freezer for 2-3 months. Makes approx. 1 ½ cups.



Chimichurri Sauce

½ roasted Poblano pepper, seeded

½ roasted Serrano pepper, seeded

1 cup parsley (flat leaf/Italian)

5 garlic heads

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbs. fresh oregano (or 1 Tbs. dried)

¼ cup onion, chopped

¾ cup olive oil

3 Tbs. red wine vinegar

3 Tbs. lemon juice

½ tsp. ground cumin

Roast peppers in 500* oven or over gas flame till fully blistered. Wrap tightly in foil till cooled. If you want to remove skin, gently rub with a paper towel. Leaving the chard skin on will add more smoky flavor.

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Makes 1 ½ cups.



Green Goddess Sauce

3 anchovy filets

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 Tbs. thinly sliced green onions

2 Tbs. minced flat leaf parsley (Italian)

1 ½ tsp. tarragon

¾ tsp. finely chopped basil

1 Tbs. minced shallots

1 Tbs. lemon juice

¼ tsp. salt

Pepper to taste

Rinse anchovies in water for 5 minutes, dry and coarsely chop. Place anchovies and remaining ingredients into a food processor and pulse till smooth. Refrigerate till chilled then serve with raw vegetables or over salad. Makes approx. 1 1/2 cups.

LINK: www.everygirlgourmet.com