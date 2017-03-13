Kitchen LTO's Josh Harmon stops by Good Day to make a salad with a sense of humor. He's one of the many chefs that will be serving up delicious bites at the Dallas Arboretum's Food & Wine Festival starting Thursday night.
FUNYUN Tomato and Strawberry Salad
4 cups good or homemade Ricotta
3 cups cherry tomatoes
3 cups quartered strawberries
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 small red onion or shallot chopped
4 teaspoons of FUNYUN crumbs
1 tablespoon of chopped basil
1 tablespoon of chopped mint
Salt to taste
3 tablespoons honey
Mix all these ingredients in a bowl, except for the riccotta and FUNYUN. Let the mixture chill in the fridge for a few minutes then serve it over dollops of Ricotta. Top it with the Funyun crumbs and enjoy!!