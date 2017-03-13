FUNYUN Tomato and Strawberry Salad Recipes FUNYUN Tomato and Strawberry Salad Kitchen LTO's Josh Harmon stops by Good Day to make a salad with a sense of humor. He's one of the many chefs that will be serving up delicious bites at the Dallas Arboretum's Food & Wine Festival starting Thursday night.



Kitchen LTO's Josh Harmon stops by Good Day to make a salad with a sense of humor. He's one of the many chefs that will be serving up delicious bites at the Dallas Arboretum's Food & Wine Festival starting Thursday night.



FUNYUN Tomato and Strawberry Salad

4 cups good or homemade Ricotta

3 cups cherry tomatoes

3 cups quartered strawberries

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 small red onion or shallot chopped

4 teaspoons of FUNYUN crumbs

1 tablespoon of chopped basil

1 tablespoon of chopped mint

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons honey

Mix all these ingredients in a bowl, except for the riccotta and FUNYUN. Let the mixture chill in the fridge for a few minutes then serve it over dollops of Ricotta. Top it with the Funyun crumbs and enjoy!!

LINKS:

www.kitchenlto.com

www.dallasarboretum.org