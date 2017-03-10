Chef Eric Justice returns to Good Day to show us how to make fish for Lent.

Cajun Catfish from Cotton Patch

1 1/2 lbs Cornmeal

1 tsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black pepper

Catfish

Iced water

Cooking Oil

1 cup Cajun Oil (See Below)

Heat cooking oil in a tall sauce pan or stock pot to 350 degrees.

In mixing bowl, place all seasonings and cornmeal together; use whisk to combine

Dip catfish filet in iced water, place in cornmeal, cover with cornmeal and press down with light pressure. Flip filet over, recover with cornmeal and press lightly to coat. Shake off excess breading

Repeat for remaining filets

Cook catfish for 4 minutes at 350 degrees for crispy catfish

Once you remove from oil place on paper towels to drain.

Using a brush, coat catfish filets with Cajun oil. More oil/ seasoning the spicier you want it.

Serve immediately



Cajun Catfish Oil

1 Cup Vegetable Oil

8 cloves Garlic Cloves

2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

1 Tablespoons Red Pepper Flakes

1 ½ Teaspoons Dark Chili Powder

1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt