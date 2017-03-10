Try this twist on a calzone from the folks at Market Street.

Chicken Curry-Stuffed Calzone

1 pound refrigerated pizza dough

2 cups shredded or cubed Rotisserie chicken

2 tablespoons prepared curry paste, mild or hot

½ teaspoon Salt (optional)

1 cup Steamed Fresh Broccoli Florets or other vegetable of choice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 375˚F or per dough package.

Roll the dough out into a large circle about ½ inch thick. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet (don't worry if some dough hangs over the edge - you'll be folding it in half).

Combine the chicken, curry paste, steamed broccoli, salt, and cilantro in a bowl. Top one half of the dough with the chicken mixture and the cheese.

Fold over the half of the dough with toppings and pinch the edges together to seal.

Bake 15 - 20 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting crosswise into slices.