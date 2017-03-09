David Campisi is part of the fourth generation for the Campisi family. To celebrate National Meatball Day, he shares the recipe for the restaurant's famous meatballs.
Campisi's Meatballs
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 lb. veal
1/2 lb. pork
4 cloves of garlic
4 eggs
2 cups of grated Romano cheese
1 1/2 tbsp.. Italian flat leaf parsley
1 tsp. red pepper flakes (add more for additional spice)
1 tsp. oregano
1/2 loaf of bread crumbled up
1 1/4 cups of warm water
Salt/pepper to taste
Combine beef, veal and pork in a large bowl.
Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper and mix into the three meats.
Add bread crumbs to the meat mixture. (Note - If stale bread is not already crumbled, use a food processor to crumble bread into a fine mixture.)
Slowly add the warm water 1Ž2 cup at a time and fold liquids into the meat mixture. Do not over mix so the meatballs don't end up tough.
On your stove, heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat.
Fry meatballs in batches of 5 or 6, depending upon the size of the pan, until brown and fully cooked through. (Chef tip - to check seasoning, fry one meatball to taste and adjust seasoning if needed.)
Serve your meatballs with your favorite pasta and marinara.