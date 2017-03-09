David Campisi is part of the fourth generation for the Campisi family. To celebrate National Meatball Day, he shares the recipe for the restaurant's famous meatballs.

Campisi's Meatballs

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 lb. veal

1/2 lb. pork

4 cloves of garlic

4 eggs

2 cups of grated Romano cheese

1 1/2 tbsp.. Italian flat leaf parsley

1 tsp. red pepper flakes (add more for additional spice)

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 loaf of bread crumbled up

1 1/4 cups of warm water

Salt/pepper to taste

Combine beef, veal and pork in a large bowl.

Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper and mix into the three meats.

Add bread crumbs to the meat mixture. (Note - If stale bread is not already crumbled, use a food processor to crumble bread into a fine mixture.)

Slowly add the warm water 1Ž2 cup at a time and fold liquids into the meat mixture. Do not over mix so the meatballs don't end up tough.

On your stove, heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat.

Fry meatballs in batches of 5 or 6, depending upon the size of the pan, until brown and fully cooked through. (Chef tip - to check seasoning, fry one meatball to taste and adjust seasoning if needed.)

Serve your meatballs with your favorite pasta and marinara.