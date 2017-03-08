Chef Rex Turner from Toyota Stadium stops by Good Day to make something that will be on the menu for the FC Dallas home opener a week from Saturday.



Shrimp PoBoy

10 shrimp (21/25 size)

1 Cup seasoned flour (recipe below)

¼ Cup buttermilk

4 Tbs remoulade mix (recipe below)

½ Cup slaw mix of shredded cabbage and carrot

3 sliced tomatoes

1 French baguette roll

Toss cabbage and carrot mix in some remoulade to taste and set aside. Slice open French baguette and toast lightly.

Dip shrimp in buttermilk and seasoned flour and fry in canola or peanut oil until golden, approximately 2.5 - 3 minutes. Shrimp are done when they float.

Place freshly fried shrimp on roll. Top with tomato slices. Top with slaw.

If preferred, spread more remoulade on either side of baguette to taste. Enjoy!



Seasoned Flour

2 Cups all-purpose flour

1 Cup cornmeal

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 Cup corn starch

Mix all ingredients together and set aside.



Remoulade

(Yield: 2 cups; will store up to 10 (days) in refrigerator)

2 Cups mayonnaise

1 tsp garlic, chopped fine

¼ yellow onion, chopped fine

1 Tbs pickle relish

½ tsp horseradish

1 Tbs creole mustard

½ tsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp paprika

1 Tbs Louisiana hot sauce

1 Tbs ketchup

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Mix all ingredients and set aside.