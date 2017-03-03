Roasted Poblano-Jack Cheese Soup Recipes Roasted Poblano-Jack Cheese Soup Len Critcher from Chelsea Corner stops by Good Day to make a roasted green chili and jack cheese soup. The restaurant is in the former Corner Bar space off McKinney Avenue.



Len Critcher from Chelsea Corner stops by Good Day to make a roasted green chili and jack cheese soup. The restaurant is in the former Corner Bar space off McKinney Avenue.



Roasted Poblano-Jack Cheese Soup

1 ounces clarified butter

1 ounces bacon fat

4 cups white onions, peeled and chopped coarse

2 tablespoons shallots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

4 each jalapeno, stem removed, chopped

1 cup poblano chilies, roasted, stem, seed and membrane removed and chopped coarse

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups half and half

8 oz jalapeno jack cheese, shredded

8 oz asiago cheese, shredded

1 cup cilantro leaves and stems, chopped coarse

1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped coarse

1 tablespoon lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon kosher salt

In a large pot, add clarified butter and bacon fat and sauté onions, shallots and garlic until translucent.

Once vegetables are translucent, add chopped jalapeño and roasted poblanos and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes.

Cover with heavy cream and half & half and return to a boil. Continue to cook for 6-8 minutes.

Add jalapeño jack and asiago cheeses and stir carefully until cheeses are melted and incorporated.

Once cheeses are melted add chopped cilantro and spinach and remove from heat.

Blend soup in a mixer until smooth. (Be careful while blending hot liquid.)

Pass soup through a fine hole chinois into a clean container.

Finish with fresh lime juice and season with kosher salt.

Transfer to a clean container and store properly.

LINK: www.chelseacornerdallas.com