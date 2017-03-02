Cowboys legend Drew Pearson is Mister Clutch and the king of this year's Krewe de Etoiles Mardi Gras ball in Dallas Saturday night. He and Chef Keith Hicks from the restaurant Buttons join Good Day to make a delicious Creole dish -- shrimp etouffee with a blonde rue.



Shrimp Etouffee

5 lb Shrimp

1 cup Chopped Celery

1 cup Chopped Bell Pepper

2 cup Chopped onion

1 Pablano Pepper

1 Jalapeno Pepper

2 cups Chopped Parsley

2 cups Green Onions

2 Bay Leaves

1 TBS Granulated garlic

½ tps White pepper

1 TBS Black Pepper

¼ cup Thyme

2 TBS Oregano

1 TBS Cayenne

½ tsp Red pepper flakes

¼ cup Cajun seasoning

½ cup Salt

3 Lemons juiced

2 cups Bacon grease or fat

2 cups Flour

½ gallon stock Shrimp, Clam, Chicken

In a large pot heat up to a medium-high heat and add fat of your choice and stir in the flour making sure the flour does not burn.

Stir in the "Holy Trinity" onions, bell peppers, celery and mix or stir until onions are translucent. Add spices and mix well. Lower heat until bubbling is minimal.

Add crawfish and simmer for about 20 minutes. Add green onions and parsley, let it simmer for another 20 minutes.

Squeeze in the lemon juice and your favorite hot sauce and serve with rice.