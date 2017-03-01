Crispy Korean Fried Chicken Recipes Crispy Korean Fried Chicken Sandy Bussey from Chicken Moto in Richardson stopped by Good Day to put a twist on traditional. She makes crispy Korean fried chicken.

Sandy Bussey from Chicken Moto in Richardson stopped by Good Day to put a twist on traditional. She makes crispy Korean fried chicken.



Crispy Korean Fried Chicken

1Whole Chicken cut into 4 pieces (Leg, Thigh, Wing, Breast)

Brine (1/4 cup salt dissolved in 1 gallon water) for 24 hours

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

2 cups water

Oil for frying

Glaze (recipe follows)

Chopped Green onions - garnish only

Sesame Seeds - garnish only

Refrigerate chicken pieces in brine for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Remove from the brine and pat dry, set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and cornstarch, and add 2 cups of water. Batter should look like milk.

Batter your chicken and fry at 350 F for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool on a rack set over a cookie sheet for at least 30 minutes.

When you are ready to eat, fry your chicken a second time for 5 minutes, also at 350 F.

Toss the fried breasts with about 3 tablespoons of glaze. Garnish with chopped green onions or toasted sesame seeds. Makes 4 servings.

Glaze: Combine 1 cup soy sauce, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, zest and juice of 1 lemon, 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger and 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic. Cook over medium heat until reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

LINK: www.chickenmoto.com