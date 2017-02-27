Chef Kenny Bowers returns to Good Day to share a recipe from one of his restaurants -- Kenny's East Coast Pizza.



Bruschetta at Home

10 ea crostinis (hoagie rolls sliced 1/2" medallions, brushed with olive oil and toasted)

1/3 cup olive oil

2-1/2 cups bruschetta mix (see below)

2 tsp balsamic vinegar (aged)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese (shaved)

Cut hoagie rolls making 1/2th inch thick by 2 inch wide medallions (crostinis).Brush each side of crostini liberally with olive oil and place in a med hot skillet for approx. 1 to 2 minutes per side until toasted and golden brown.

Place crostinis on plate in a row. Evenly top each crostini with bruschetta mix and some natural juice but not so much that it makes it soggy.

Drizzle each with aged balsamic vinegar. Top with shaved parmesan and serve.



Bruschetta Mix

1 tbs olive oil (extra virgin)

1/2 tbs lemon juice

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs garlic (fresh, sliced paper thin)

1 tbs shallots (chopped fine)

1/2 tsp salt (kosher)

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbs basil (fresh, julienne)

1/3 cup olives (mixed) (pitted &sliced 1/8th inch, preferably Kalamata and green)

2 cups grape tomatoes (halved)

Combine all ingredients, mix well, making sure everything is evenly distributed.

Note: Bruschetta must marinade for a minimum of 2 hours before serving. While it is marinating it must be mixed a few times making sure everything is well coated.