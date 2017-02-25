Cajun Flatbread Recipes Cajun Flatbread Co-founder & owner of Checkered Past Winery and Pub, Sandro DiSanto, shares a special "Cajun Flatbread" ahead of Mardi Gras.



Cajun Flatbread Pizza



Green Onion Cream Cheese Spread Ingredients:

0.5 ounce Green Onion finely chopped

6 ounces Whipped Cream Cheese

Fine Sea Salt



Combine ingredients for the spread and salt to taste.



Ingredients:



1 flatbread pizza dough

Dried tarragon

Black pepper

Garlic powder

Dried oregano

Onion powder

Red pepper

Chili powder

3.5 ounces cleaned and cooked crawfish tails

Shredded mozzarella

Fresh mozzarella

Fresh tarragon leaves



Directions:



Preheat oven to 480 degrees F.

Pizza may be cooked on preheated pizza stone or placed directly onto rack.

Leave a ½" boarder around pizza when adding ingredients.



Spread on a thin coat of the Green Onion Cream Cheese spread onto flatbread.

Lightly sprinkle dried tarragon, black pepper, garlic powder, oregano, onion powder, red pepper, chili powder.

Add crawfish tails.