Co-founder & owner of Checkered Past Winery and Pub, Sandro DiSanto, shares a special "Cajun Flatbread" ahead of Mardi Gras.
Cajun Flatbread Pizza
Green Onion Cream Cheese Spread Ingredients:
0.5 ounce Green Onion finely chopped
6 ounces Whipped Cream Cheese
Fine Sea Salt
Combine ingredients for the spread and salt to taste.
Ingredients:
1 flatbread pizza dough
Dried tarragon
Black pepper
Garlic powder
Dried oregano
Onion powder
Red pepper
Chili powder
3.5 ounces cleaned and cooked crawfish tails
Shredded mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella
Fresh tarragon leaves
Directions:
Preheat oven to 480 degrees F.
Pizza may be cooked on preheated pizza stone or placed directly onto rack.
Leave a ½" boarder around pizza when adding ingredients.
Spread on a thin coat of the Green Onion Cream Cheese spread onto flatbread.
Lightly sprinkle dried tarragon, black pepper, garlic powder, oregano, onion powder, red pepper, chili powder.
Add crawfish tails.