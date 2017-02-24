It's more than a race. It's a reason to party. Chef Gordon Ramsay has the menu planned for your Daytona 500 party. He starts his engines with pork sliders.



Pulled Pork Sliders

3 T. smoked paprika

2 T. demerara sugar (substitute brown sugar)

4 garlic cloves, finely crushed

4 thyme sprigs, leaves removed

2-3kg pork shoulder, bone-in

4 onions, peeled

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

300g mayonnaise

1-2 T. chipotle paste (substitute 2T. smoked paprika & 1 t. chili powder)

1 t. honey

1 t. wholegrain mustard

Mini Brioche buns

Coleslaw

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Mix paprika, sugar, garlic & thyme leaves together with a drizzle of olive oil to form a paste. Massage it all over the pork. Season with salt and pepper.

Place onions in a large roasting pan. Place the pan on the stovetop burners to char the onions.

Place the pork on top of the onions, fat side up. Pour chicken stock around the pork.

Roast for 1 hour in the oven then loosely cover with foil and cook for another 8 to 10 hours or until the meat is really tender and falling off the bone.

If rind and fat is a bit soft, increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and roast until the fat crisps.

Meanwhile, make the chipotle mayo by combining mayonnaise, chipotle paste, honey and mustard in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Allow the pork to rest for up to an hour before pulling apart in chunks.

To assemble sliders, toast the buns in a dry pan. Top bottom half with a dollop of chipotle mayo. Top with coleslaw and pulled pork.

