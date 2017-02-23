Crawfish Beignets with Chipotle Remoulade

Chef Joey Alette from Team Building with Taste helps us get ready for Mardi Gras with a recipe for crawfish beignets with a chipotle remoulade sauce.



Crawfish Beignets

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon creole seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon garlic , chopped

1 1/2 cups peeled crawfish tails

1 green onion , chopped

3 tablespoons parsley , chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Louisiana Hot sauce

1 cup water

canola or peanut oil

Combine the flour, baking powder, creole seasoning and ginger in a large bowl. Stir in the garlic, crawfish, green onions, parsley and salt. Stir in the hot sauce and enough of the water to make a soft dough. Let dough stand for 10 minutes.

Heat the oil to 350 degrees in a heavy deep saucepan or portable fryer. Drop in teaspoonfuls of dough and fry until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain.



Chipotle Remoulade Sauce

1/2 cup onions , chopped

1/2 cup green onions , chopped

1/2 cup celery , chopped

1 tablespoon garlic , chopped

1/4 cup parsley , chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons Creole or whole-grain mustard

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons paprika

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

Combine all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process for 30 seconds. Use immediately or store. Will keep for several days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

