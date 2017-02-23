Crawfish Beignets with Chipotle Remoulade

Chef Joey Alette from Team Building with Taste helps us get ready for Mardi Gras with a recipe for crawfish beignets with a chipotle remoulade sauce.
Crawfish Beignets
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon creole seasoning
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon garlic , chopped
1 1/2 cups peeled crawfish tails
1 green onion , chopped
3 tablespoons parsley , chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Louisiana Hot sauce
1 cup water
canola or peanut oil
Combine the flour, baking powder, creole seasoning and ginger in a large bowl. Stir in the garlic, crawfish, green onions, parsley and salt. Stir in the hot sauce and enough of the water to make a soft dough. Let dough stand for 10 minutes.
Heat the oil to 350 degrees in a heavy deep saucepan or portable fryer. Drop in teaspoonfuls of dough and fry until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain.
Chipotle Remoulade Sauce
1/2 cup onions , chopped
1/2 cup green onions , chopped
1/2 cup celery , chopped
1 tablespoon garlic , chopped
1/4 cup parsley , chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
3 tablespoons Creole or whole-grain mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons paprika
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
Combine all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process for 30 seconds. Use immediately or store. Will keep for several days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.