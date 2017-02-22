Chef John Alexis from TJ's Seafood Market stops by Good Day to make blackened shrimp and promote an upcoming health expo with free culinary demos, guest speakers and more.

Blackened Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

1 oz Blackening Powder

1 oz peeled & deveigned 16-20ct shrimp

4 oz Clarified butter

4 oz Shredded Cabbage

4 oz Sour Cream

4 ea Lime Wedge

1 oz chopped cilantro

8 ea Bibb Lettuce Wraps

Dry shrimp with paper towel and sprinkle with blackening powder (or any flavorful rub). Heat clarified butter in pan, medium high heat. Place shrimp in pan with fan on (will get smokey). Flip after 2 minutes. Place cabbage in lettuce. Top with Shrimp and a little butter from pan. Top with sour cream, squeeze lime and garnish with cilantro.

LINKS:

www.tjsseafood.com

www.cooperaerobics.com

