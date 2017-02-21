Erin McKool from Start returns to Good Day to make a healthy Mediterranean salad.
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
1 Cup Fresh, Chopped Parsley
1 Cup Fresh, Chopped Cilantro
2 Cups Roughly Chopped Broccoli Crowns
2/3 Cup Chopped Red Onion
1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half
½ Cup Pitted Kalamata Olives, sliced in half
4 Cups Cooked and Cooled White Quinoa
1 Cup + 1 TBL Mediterranean Vinaigrette Dressing
1 ¼ Cups Crumbled Feta Cheese
Toss the parsley, cilantro, broccoli, onion, tomatoes, olives and quinoa together. Pour 1 cup vinaigrette over the mixture and gently combine. If desired, add more dressing, one tablespoon at a time. Last, gently fold in the feta cheese.
Mediterranean Vinaigrette
½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2/3 Cup Grapeseed Oil
½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1 tsp Lemon Juice
1 tsp Lemon Zest
½ TBL Minced Garlic
¼ tsp Dry Mustard
¼ tsp Black Pepper
½ tsp Salt
Whisk all ingredients together until fully blended. Shake or whisk every time before serving.
LINK: www.startrestaurant.net