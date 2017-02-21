Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Recipes Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Erin McKool from Start returns to Good Day to make a healthy Mediterranean salad.



Erin McKool from Start returns to Good Day to make a healthy Mediterranean salad.



Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

1 Cup Fresh, Chopped Parsley

1 Cup Fresh, Chopped Cilantro

2 Cups Roughly Chopped Broccoli Crowns

2/3 Cup Chopped Red Onion

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half

½ Cup Pitted Kalamata Olives, sliced in half

4 Cups Cooked and Cooled White Quinoa

1 Cup + 1 TBL Mediterranean Vinaigrette Dressing

1 ¼ Cups Crumbled Feta Cheese

Toss the parsley, cilantro, broccoli, onion, tomatoes, olives and quinoa together. Pour 1 cup vinaigrette over the mixture and gently combine. If desired, add more dressing, one tablespoon at a time. Last, gently fold in the feta cheese.



Mediterranean Vinaigrette

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2/3 Cup Grapeseed Oil

½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Lemon Zest

½ TBL Minced Garlic

¼ tsp Dry Mustard

¼ tsp Black Pepper

½ tsp Salt

Whisk all ingredients together until fully blended. Shake or whisk every time before serving.

LINK: www.startrestaurant.net