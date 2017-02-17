Chef Paul Niekrasz from Next Door on McKinney Avenue makes stuffed French toast from the new Sunday brunch menu.
Stuffed French Toast
6 slice cinnamon raisin bread
3 1oz piece cream cheese
pancake batter
oil for frying
1 cup sliced strawberries
½ cup blueberries
2T sugar
2 dollops whipped cream
maple syrup
orange zest
Toss berries with sugar and set aside, stirring occasionally.
Take 3 slices cinnamon raisin bread, place a piece of cream cheese on each. Cover each with a second piece of bread and lightly press the edges to seal. Dredge the stuffed bread in pancake batter for a couple minutes, turning once.
Take the battered bread and deep fry at 375 degrees until golden brown, approx. 4 minutes.
Cut each piece in half. Arrange 3 halves on each plate. Spoon half of berry mixture around toasts on each plate. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, maple syrup and grate a bit of orange zest over.
Pancake Batter
1 egg
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup whole milk
¼ teaspoon vanilla
2T sugar
¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
Mix wet ingredients. Mix dry ingredients. Combine until no lumps are present.
LINK: www.nextdoordallas.com