Stuffed French Toast Recipes Stuffed French Toast Chef Paul Niekrasz from Next Door on McKinney Avenue makes stuffed French toast from the new Sunday brunch menu.



Chef Paul Niekrasz from Next Door on McKinney Avenue makes stuffed French toast from the new Sunday brunch menu.



Stuffed French Toast

6 slice cinnamon raisin bread

3 1oz piece cream cheese

pancake batter

oil for frying

1 cup sliced strawberries

½ cup blueberries

2T sugar

2 dollops whipped cream

maple syrup

orange zest

Toss berries with sugar and set aside, stirring occasionally.

Take 3 slices cinnamon raisin bread, place a piece of cream cheese on each. Cover each with a second piece of bread and lightly press the edges to seal. Dredge the stuffed bread in pancake batter for a couple minutes, turning once.

Take the battered bread and deep fry at 375 degrees until golden brown, approx. 4 minutes.

Cut each piece in half. Arrange 3 halves on each plate. Spoon half of berry mixture around toasts on each plate. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, maple syrup and grate a bit of orange zest over.





Pancake Batter

1 egg

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup whole milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla

2T sugar

¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Mix wet ingredients. Mix dry ingredients. Combine until no lumps are present.

LINK: www.nextdoordallas.com