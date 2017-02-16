Shrimp Creole Recipes Shrimp Creole Chef Phil Ryan is bringing the taste of the Big Easy to the Big D. He stops by Good Day to share a recipe from his restaurant, NOLA Brasserie.

Shrimp Creole Recipe

Oil 1/8 cup

Flour 1/8 cup

Onion 2.5 cups

Green Bell 1.25 cup (rough chopped)

Celery 1 cup (rough chopped)

Creole Spice 1 TBL

Garlic 2 TBL (minced)

Tomato Sauce 2.5 cup

Shrimp Stock 5 cup (divided)

Chicken Base 1 TBL

Brown Sugar 1 TBL

Worcestershire 2 TBL

Bay Leaves 2 each

Lemon 1 each (juiced)

Shrimp - 130/150 ct 2.5 lbs

Build a caramel colored roux on medium- high with the oil and flour.

Add the Onions, Bell and Celery and stir to coat and stop the roux from cooking. Add the Creole Spice and cook for 10 minutes stirring often.

Add the garlic and stir to incorporate. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the Tomato Sauce, Chicken Base and 1 cup of Shrimp Stock and stir to incorporate. Bring to boil.

Continue adding 1 cup of stock every 5 minutes until only 1 cup is left.

Add the last of the stock with Worcestershire, Brown Sugar, Bay Leaves and Lemon. Bring back to boil and lower heat to simmer. Simmer for 1 hour.

Add Shrimp and stir to incorporate. Cook for 15 minutes.

Serve over rice, garnished with chopped Green Onion Tops, fresh chopped Parsley and serve with French Bread.

LINK: www.nolabrasserie.com