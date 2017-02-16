Chef Phil Ryan is bringing the taste of the Big Easy to the Big D. He stops by Good Day to share a recipe from his restaurant, NOLA Brasserie.
Shrimp Creole Recipe
Oil 1/8 cup
Flour 1/8 cup
Onion 2.5 cups
Green Bell 1.25 cup (rough chopped)
Celery 1 cup (rough chopped)
Creole Spice 1 TBL
Garlic 2 TBL (minced)
Tomato Sauce 2.5 cup
Shrimp Stock 5 cup (divided)
Chicken Base 1 TBL
Brown Sugar 1 TBL
Worcestershire 2 TBL
Bay Leaves 2 each
Lemon 1 each (juiced)
Shrimp - 130/150 ct 2.5 lbs
Build a caramel colored roux on medium- high with the oil and flour.
Add the Onions, Bell and Celery and stir to coat and stop the roux from cooking. Add the Creole Spice and cook for 10 minutes stirring often.
Add the garlic and stir to incorporate. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the Tomato Sauce, Chicken Base and 1 cup of Shrimp Stock and stir to incorporate. Bring to boil.
Continue adding 1 cup of stock every 5 minutes until only 1 cup is left.
Add the last of the stock with Worcestershire, Brown Sugar, Bay Leaves and Lemon. Bring back to boil and lower heat to simmer. Simmer for 1 hour.
Add Shrimp and stir to incorporate. Cook for 15 minutes.
Serve over rice, garnished with chopped Green Onion Tops, fresh chopped Parsley and serve with French Bread.
