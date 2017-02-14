Open-Faced Steak Wellington Recipes Open-Faced Steak Wellington You can impress your valentine with a dinner that says love. Chef Gabriela McCormick from Fearing's Restaurant at the Ritz Carlton shows you how with this recipe.

Fearing's Beef Wellington with Creamed Spinach

puff pastry (from grocery frozen section)

1 beaten egg for egg wash

4 cups spinach, blanched

2 T garlic, minced

1 cup cream

6 oz. beef tenderloin

With heart-shaped cutter (or shape of your choice) cut four pieces of puff pastry into desired shaped. Place bigger two shapes on the bottom and the smaller shapes right on top, egg wash to seal. Place on baking sheet with parchment and freeze.

Bake at 425˚ with a silk pad on top of the puff pastry (as a weight), fork the puff pastry, 12 min or until golden brown.

Warm the garlic in pan. Warm cream and stir in spinach slowly until wilted.

Season tenderloin with salt and pepper and BBQ Spice. Pan sear or grill about 6 minutes each side until desired doneness.

To assemble, have the puff pastry baked ahead of time. Build the creamed spinach in center and place steak on top of spinach.

LINK: www.fearingsrestaurant.com