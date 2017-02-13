Nitro Coffee French Toast Recipes Nitro Coffee French Toast Chef Amanda Vasquez from Ida Claire makes fancy French toast with a caffeine boost.

Chef Amanda Vasquez from Ida Claire makes fancy French toast with a caffeine boost.

Nitro Coffee French Toast

Coffee Crème Anglaise:

1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk (divided between a sauce pot and a medium bowl)

4 each Egg Yolks

1 cup Heavy Cream

4 TBSP Coffee Extract (or cold brew coffee)

1 TBSP Butter

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

Combine half the can of sweetened condensed milk and the four egg yolks. Whisk the egg yolks and milk until egg yolks are fluffy and light yellow in color.

In a sauce pot, combine the remaining half of the sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and coffee extract. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Once simmering, turn off heat and slowly drizzle one cup of the hot mixture into the egg yolk mixture while whisking swiftly.

Once the cup of hot mixture is combined thoroughly into the egg yolk mixture, transfer all of the bowl's ingredients into the sauce pot. Turn heat to medium and, while whisking constantly, bring sauce up to a soft boil. Remove from heat immediately and whisk in butter and salt.

Set aside to use for French Toast. Mixture can be made two days in advance and kept in the refrigerator until needed.

Coffee Crumble:

2 cups All Purpose Flour

½ cup Brown Sugar, packed

¼ cup Sugar, granulated

1 TBSP Instant Coffee Granules

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ lb Butter, melted

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Transfer to a cookie sheet tray and bake at 350F for 18 minutes. Once time is up, remove from the oven. Being careful, because mixture is hot, break up crumble into nickel sized chunks and allow to cool at room temperature.

Taro Whipped Cream:

¼ cup Purple Taro Root, boiled until soft and whisked smooth

¼ cup Sugar, granulated

2 cups Heavy Cream

Pour heavy cream into a medium size bowl. Whisk fervently until soft peaks form. Once you have soft peaks, add taro and sugar. Whisk until stiff peaks form. Set in the refrigerator until ready to serve French Toast.

Coffee Egg Wash for French Toast:

6 each Eggs, whole

2 ½ cups Whole Milk

¼ cup Brown Sugar

½ cup Instant Coffee Granules

1 TBSP Vanilla Extract

In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until completely smooth. Set aside to dip Brioche or Challah slices.

Coffee French Toast:

4 slices Brioche, Challah or Sourdough Bread

1 batch French Toast Egg Wash (above)

1 batch Coffee Crumbles (above)

1 batch Coffee Cream Anglaise (above)

1 batch Taro Whipped Cream

Warm a table top griddle to 350F. Once hot, submerge slices of bread, two at a time, in the French Toast Egg Wash for five seconds each. Allowing some, but not too much, egg wash to be absorbed.

Remove from egg wash, allow to drip slightly, and lie flat on tabletop griddle. Cook for two and a half minutes on each side until golden and springy to the touch. Repeat as needed for all slices.

Remove from griddle and cut dipped French Toast in half on the bias. Shingle slices of French toast against each other. Drizzle with Coffee Crème Anglaise, cover with Coffee Crumbles and top with Tar Whipped Cream. ENJOY!