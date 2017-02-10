Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks stops by Good Day to show you how easy it is to make a chocolate parfait for Valentine's Day.



Chocolate Parfait

20 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

2 each Eggs, large whole

4 each Eggs, large yolks only

6 oz Sugar

2 oz Bitter Sweet Chocolate

1 Tblsp Cocoa Powder

1 Tblsp Sugar

2 Tblsp Hot Water

½ tsp Vanilla

1 oz Godiva Chocolate Liquor

Fresh Strawberry Garnish, recipe to follow

In a large mixing bowl whip the Heavy Whipping Cream till stiff. Refrigerate while preparing the rest of the recipe. In another mixing bowl combine the eggs and sugar. Whisk over a double boiler till warm and the sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a mixing bowl and whip till light, foamy and forms a semi stiff peak (approximately 8-10 minutes). While that is whipping, in a small bowl add the bitter sweet chocolate and allow to melt over the double boiler. Then in another small bowl stir together the cocoa powder, sugar, hot water, vanilla and chocolate liquor. Once the chocolate is all melted and smooth, stir in the liquor mixture till well combined. Fold half of the whipped eggs mixture into the chilled whipped cream. Add the chocolate sauce. Then gently fold the remaining mix into the cream. Divide the mixture into 8 Parfait glasses and place in the freezer for a minimum of 4 hour before serving. Can be prepared a day in advance and kept in the freezer. Right before serving, spoon the marinated strawberries on top of the each frozen semi-freddo, dividing equally, then serve.



Fresh Strawberry Garnish

20 each Fresh Strawberries, washed, hulled and quartered

4 Tblsp Powdered Sugar

2 tsp Grand Marnier

In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients and allow to marry in the refrigerator for one hour before service.

LINK: www.3forks.com