Mushroom Pizza Recipes Mushroom Pizza Celebrate National Pizza Day with this delicious mushroom pizza recipe from Eatzi's.

Pizza Dough

3/4 Cup warm water (105°F to 115°F)

1 Pkg. active dry yeast

2 Cups (or more) all-purpose flour

1 Tsp sugar

3/4 Tsp salt

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Pour 3/4 cup warm water into small bowl; stir in yeast. Let stand until yeast dissolves, about 5 minutes. Brush large bowl lightly with olive oil. Mix 2 cups flour, sugar, and salt in mixer with a dough hook. Add yeast mixture and 3 tablespoons oil; process until dough forms a sticky ball. Transfer to lightly floured surface. KNEAD dough until smooth, adding more flour by tablespoonful's if dough is very sticky, about 1 minute. Transfer to an oiled bowl; turn dough in bowl to coat with oil. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rise in warm draft-free area until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. PUNCH down dough . Can be made 1 day ahead. Store in airtight container in refrigerator. ROLL out dough per recipe instructions.



Sautéed Mushrooms

½ LB Button Mushrooms

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

¼ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

Slice the mushrooms into ¼ inch slices. Sauté with the oil and butter over high heat. Season and chill.



Caramelized Onions

1 Small White Onion

1 Tsp Butter

1 Tsp Olive Oil

1/8 Tsp Salt

1/8 Tsp Black Pepper

Julienne the onion. Sauté with the oil and butter over low heat. Stir frequently so the onions brown. Season and chill.



Mushroom Pizza

1 Pizza Dough

2 Tbsp. Pesto

5 Oz Shredded Cheese (2 oz. Mozzarella, 2 oz. Provolone, 1 oz. Asiago)

5 Oz Sautéed Mushrooms

2 ½ Oz Goat Cheese; crumbled

3 Oz Caramelized Onion

1 Small Sprig Rosemary

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

Pick the rosemary leaves and finely chop. Roll or stretch dough evenly to about 1/8th inch thick. Spread the pesto evenly over the dough. Top evenly with the cheese blend. Arrange onions and mushrooms over the cheese. Sprinkle goat cheese on top and season. Bake at 495 degrees.